Beyoncé and Jay-Z rent out NYC tour bus for holiday family outing

New York, New York - Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off the holiday season with a festive family trip to the Big Apple!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (l) were spotted in the Big Apple with their family for the holidays. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

In true Queen Bey style, the 42-year-old Renaissance artist went full incognito during her trip to New York City with her rapper husband and their family.

In viral clips circulating the net, the famous family was seen in a Tea Around Town tour bus that the crew apparently rented out for a private tour across the city on Wednesday.

Bey looked winter fresh for the outing in a black top with a matching head wrap and sunglasses, while her daughter Blue Ivy was seen smiling in a white sweater.

Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, was also seen with family on the second floor of the double-decker bus while sporting an all-yellow outfit and a matching yellow fascinator.

Per TMZ, the power couple's festive family trip included stops at decked-out NYC staples, including Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree and Saks Fifth Avenue's luxurious window decorations.