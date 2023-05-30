Beyoncé honors Blue Ivy after her show-stopping Renaissance World Tour performance

Paris, France - After Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy shocked fans by joining her mom on stage during the Renaissance World Tour, the singer paid tribute to her oldest child.

Beyoncé (c.) paid tribute to her talented daughter Blue Ivy after she joined her famous mom on stage in Paris during the Renaissance World Tour. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Who runs the world? Blue Ivy!

Before taking the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Monday, Bey reflected on the iconic moments during her Paris concerts, when her baby girl Blue hopped on stage and performed alongside her famous mom.

The budding 11-year-old star surprised the crowds on Friday and Monday during Bey's ongoing Renaissance World Tour as the pair danced together to the 2019 hit "My Power."

Blue remained on stage for Bey's performance of Black Parade, crushing the choreo alongside the dancers while her mom did her thing atop a chromed-out futuristic truck.

In Bey's moving Instagram tribute to her daughter, she wrote, "My beautiful first born, I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

The carousel post shows pics and clips of the pre-teen sporting a shimmery silver jumpsuit as she perfectly executed choreography with queen Bey's backup dancers.

Yet, this isn't the first time Blue and Bey teamed up on stage!