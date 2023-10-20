Beyoncé and Jay-Z toast Renaissance World Tour end with stealthy date night

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has come to an end, and to celebrate, the multi-hyphenate star had a date night with her hubby Jay-Z.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Fresh off the end of her ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé enjoyed a date night with her hubby Jay-Z.

Beyoncé (r.) and Jay-Z hit up Mother Wolf for a relaxing date night after the end of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.
The longtime couple were said to be "crazy in love" while wining and dining earlier this week.

According to People, Bey and Jay were spotted in LA on a date night at Mother Wolf, a Roman-inspired eatery best known for it pizzas and pastas.

An insider dished that the famous pair enjoyed their meal in the restaurant's back room, where they've chowed down before.

"They seemed very happy and were having a great time together," the source added.

Bey and Jay's date night follows the conclusion of the Break My Soul artist's global music tour that began in May and sparked a fan frenzy with its silver dress code and celeb cameos.

Since the show's final stop in Kansas City, Bey has kept a low-profile – except for last week when she made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert movie.

Bey's own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is set to drop in theaters everywhere December 1.

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

