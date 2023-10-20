Beyoncé and Jay-Z toast Renaissance World Tour end with stealthy date night

Los Angeles, California - Fresh off the end of her ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour , Beyoncé enjoyed a date night with her hubby Jay-Z.

The longtime couple were said to be "crazy in love" while wining and dining earlier this week.

According to People, Bey and Jay were spotted in LA on a date night at Mother Wolf, a Roman-inspired eatery best known for it pizzas and pastas.

An insider dished that the famous pair enjoyed their meal in the restaurant's back room, where they've chowed down before.

"They seemed very happy and were having a great time together," the source added.

Since the show's final stop in Kansas City, Bey has kept a low-profile – except for last week when she made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert movie.