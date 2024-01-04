Beyoncé breaks the internet in Destiny Child's reunion pic

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's former Destiny's Child bandmate Letoya Luckett dropped a pic from the group's reunion at Bey's Renaissance World Tour , and it's breaking the internet.

Beyoncé (second from l.) and her former Destiny Child's members threw up deuces while posing backstage at her Renaissance Houston show. © Screenshot/Instagram/letoyaluckett

Bey's world tour changed pop culture history in 2023, in more ways than one.

One of the best moments from the 42-year-old singer's Renaissance takeover was her former bandmates supporting her at her hometown Houston show!

Luckett, who co-founded the girl group Destiny's Child in 1997 where Queen Bey her start, dropped a never-before-seen snap from the crew's backstage reunion on Wednesday via Instagram.

The post featured Bey posing with Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, with the ladies throwing up deuces and "rock-on" signs.

Because Bey had just performed before the snap, the queen was dressed in an all black hoodie and pants, while her girls were decked out in their various Reniassance-inspired silver and metallic looks.

Luckett captioned the post, "ALL LOVE, This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023."

"The love, joy, prayer and healing," she continued. "May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024."

"All of the Chilren," she added.