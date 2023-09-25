Beyoncé surprises fans at Renaissance Houston concert with Megan Thee Stallion!

Houston, Texas - Beyoncé proved she's a true Savage as she brought out Megan Thee Stallion at her hometown Renaissance Tour show!

Beyoncé (l.) surprised her Houston crowd with an unexpected performance from Megan Thee Stallion. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The crowd at the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate singer's Houston concert got the best show when Queen Bey was joined by the 28-year-old rapper.

The viral moment from Saturday's performance showed Meg coming out on stage to perform her and Bey's track, Savage (Remix).

"Do we have any savage ladies and gentlemen in the house tonight?" the Break My Soul artist asked fans.

Bey then said, "Please give it up for Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion," as the WAP rapper graced the stage.

"Don't she make you proud, Houston? She makes me proud," she added.

In return, Meg shouted, "I love you, Beyoncé!"

The Sweetest Pie rapper wasn't the only surprise at the latest stop on Bey's Renaissance World Tour, as her former Destiny's Child bandmates were also spotted!

More viral footage from the Me, Myself, & I artist's performance showed original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in the VIP section.