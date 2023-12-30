How Beyoncé's Renaissance Era redefined 2023

From her Renaissance World Tour to her epic Grammy wins, Beyoncé dominated 2023 while reminding the world while she always be Queen Bey!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dominated 2023 with her global tour, historic Grammy wins, and more. That's just what we've come to expect from Queen Bey, but even by her standards, this year was special.

Even for her standards, Beyoncé had a truly record-breaking 2023. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé After the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate star dropped her seventh studio album, Renaissance, her accompanying world tour quickly became one of the most anticipated show's of 2023. The Cuff It artist hadn't caused this much ruckus since her ground-breaking 2016 LP Lemonade. But Renaissance did more than just cause a commotion, it birthed a movement. Bey's album plus her ground-breaking tour redefined individuality in America, because as Bey put it, American Has a Problem. Here's a look back at how Beyoncé's Renaissance era forever changed pop culture in 2023!

Beyoncé makes history at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony with the most wins in one night. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The Alien Superstar artist already has quite a few Grammy awards under her belt. Yet, for the 65th annual Grammy awards, Bey, who already broke records with her numerous nominations, made history with most wins in one night. She took home four awards, including the honor of "Best R&B song," all the while arriving to the ceremony late due to traffic. But when you're the queen, is there such a thing as being late?

Beyoncé redefines individuality on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour was global phenomenon that broke ticket sales and changed concert production. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé In May, Beyoncé kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour – and thus the Renaissance takeover began. The run broke ticket sales worldwide, became the eighth highest grossing music tour of all time, and changed concert fashion as fans rocked silver and chrome fits for the shows. The tour concluded in October, but we're still talking about it, from the A-list attendees to Blue Ivy's surprising performances. Less we forget the hilarious "mute challenge" that was eventually won by Bey's home state, Houston!

Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film breaks box-office records

Beyoncé gave the world an intimate look into the creation and execution of her Renaissance World Tour in the concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé ended her world tour by bringing her global takeover to the big screens in the concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The documentary flick that debuted in December offered an intimate look at the creation and execution of the tour – a mammoth four-year process that was certainly worth the wait. Fans got to see Bey putting blood, sweat, and tears into her work, but also her life as a mom, wife, and most importantly, a creator.