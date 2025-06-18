Olivia Rodrigo slams Los Angeles ICE raids: "LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out against the violent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in her native Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out against the violent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in her native Los Angeles. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

In a recent Instagram story, the 22-year-old pop star condemned the Trump administration's "violent deportations" of migrants in Los Angeles.

"Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful," Rodrigo wrote.

"I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America."

The Grammy winner also showed her support for the protestors standing up to the raids despite increasing threats from President Donald Trump, adding, "I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest."

The California metropolis has lifted its nighttime curfew after a week of demonstrations against the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda, where the president was slammed by Los Angeles officials for escalating the situation by calling in the National Guard without their approval.

This is not the first time Rodrigo has taken a stand against the Republican.