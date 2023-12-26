Beyoncé's childhood home goes up in flames on Christmas Day

Beyoncé's childhood home was consumed by a fire that broke out in the early hours of Christmas Day. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Firefighters in Houston's Third Ward in Texas responded to a raging blaze on the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, in the early hours of Christmas Day, according to local station KIAH.



They reportedly took 10 minutes to largely tamp down the flames after needing only three minutes to arrive on the scene. The couple who live in the house and their two children were home at the time but uninjured.

It's not yet clear what caused the two-story home to catch fire. The holiday season helps make December the leading month for residential fires in the US, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The Knowles family paid $64,000 for the Houston home in 1981, according to TMZ.

They left the three-bedroom house in 1986 after Beyoncé's sibling, Solange Piaget Knowles – also a Grammy-winning recording artist – came along in 1986.

The home features a spiral staircase, three bathrooms and an office. TMZ said a buyer paid $310,000 for the 8,640-square-foot-lot lot next to the house last year.

Beyoncé performed in Houston twice in September as she wound down her 39-city Renaissance World Tour, which grossed $579 million.