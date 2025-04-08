Beyoncé throws Cécred a glam all-white launch party for milestone Ulta Beauty partnership

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé looked like an angel in the footage from her recent Cécred x Ulta Beauty launch party in LA.

The pop star's haircare line Cécred has partnered with Ulta Beauty, and the 43-year-old pulled out all the stops for the launch event.

Cécred products will now be available at over 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online.

Per a press release, this will be Ulta's biggest exclusive hair launch to date.

Bey pulled up to the Los Angeles event with her blonde hair worn in bouncy loose waves.

She rocked a white blazer mini dress in addition to an oversized white blazer cape!

Two blazers – is that a business power move or what?!

She paired the look with a white collared button-up, ankle-strap heeled shoes, and big oversized sunnies.

The Grammy-winner is offering specialty hair treatments at Ulta Salons including a Cécred Scalp Revival, a gentle exfoliation to nourish the scalp and hydrate hair while removing flakes/buildup.

Another special treatment is the Cécred Hydration & Repair Treatment, advertised to repair and restore hair that has been damaged or weakened by heat, chemicals, color, or extensions.

A third treatment is Cécred Protein Bounceback Treatment, using Cécred’s Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual to make hair three times stronger against breakage.