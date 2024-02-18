Beyoncé reveals personal story behind haircare line in rare interview

Los Angeles, California - In a rare interview ahead of her much-anticipated haircare line launch, Beyoncé revealed the meaning and inspiration behind the name Cécred.

In a new interview, Beyoncé has revealed the inspiration behind the name of her new hair product line, Cécred. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Back in May of 2023, the music icon first announced that she would release her very own line of hair products - containing shampoos, conditioners, masks, treatments, and more.

The launch is officially slated for February 20.

In the interview with Essence shared on Saturday, the 42-year-old delved deep into her past to share the creation of the new beauty brand, Cécred.

She shared that the major inspiration behind the idea was her mom, Tina Knowles.

"I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home," she shared. "I saw her shampooing and trimming hair, transforming women. Looking back, it was more than just a hair appointment – it was therapy."

Beyoncé discussed how growing up in this environment changed her perspective on life and geared her focus on becoming a performer.

The singer also revealed her struggles with psoriasis, stating her father would apply oil on her scalp as treatment.