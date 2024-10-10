Beyoncé and Jay-Z get apology from Piers Morgan over "totally false" Diddy comparison

London, UK - Beyoncé and Jay-Z got a public apology from Piers Morgan after his messy interview with Jaguar Wright!

Piers Morgan (l.) came under fire after interviewing Jaguar Wright, who alleged that Beyoncé (c.) and Jay-Z (r.) are "monsters." © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce

On Tuesday, the British TV personality apologized on his YouTube channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored, to the Carters after Wright's "totally false" claims about the power couple.

Last week, Wright addressed Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexual assault allegations and further claimed that the Cowboy Carter singer and her hubby are "monsters" and have "hundreds" of victims of their own.

Morgan has since revealed that he received a legal letter from Bey and Jay denying the allegations, adding that Wright's claims have since been edited out of the interview.

"Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview," he said. "As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have."

He concluded, "Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were 'totally false' and have no basis in fact, and we've therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview."