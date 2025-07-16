Beyoncé's NFL halftime show scores multiple Emmy nominations!

Los Angeles, California - Say her name! Beyoncé 's NFL Halftime Show has landed the singer multiple Emmy nominations – will Bey finally take home her first Emmy?

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Christmas special has earned the superstar multiple Emmy nominations. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the Television Academy dropped the anticipated list of nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Grammy-winning artist's Cowboy Carter special – AKA the "Beyoncé Bowl" – landed Bey spots in two categories: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

The live concert has also earned noms for choreography in variety or reality programming, plus production design for a variety special.

The special featured the Texas Hold 'Em singer performing at NRG Stadium for a 12-minute halftime performance during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game on Christmas Day.

Bey has been previously nominated for her Lemonade special in 2016 and her Homecoming documentary in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category in 2019.

Is 2025 the year that the Renaissance artist becomes an Emmy winner?