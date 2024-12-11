Beyoncé teases a Cowboy Carter Christmas ahead of NFL halftime show!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has given fans a taste of what to expect this Christmas for her upcoming NFL Halftime Show!

Beyoncé has dropped a teaser ahead of her Christmas halftime special during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Wednesday, the Sweet Dreams hitmaker dropped a teaser via Instagram for her Cowboy Carter-themed Christmas show, which will stream live on Netflix.

Bey's 30-second clip featured her dressed in an all-white outfit consisting of a cowboy hat, furry jacket, and boots as she stepped into a snowy setting and hung various ornaments on a cactus.

As the lights then magically turned on, the Break My Soul singer held up finger guns and blew invisible smoke off the barrel before winking at the camera.

A title card flashed on the screen, "HALFTIME SHOW, THIS CHRISTMAS HOUSTON, TX."

The latest teaser comes nearly two weeks before the Grammy-winning artist is set to perform during at halftime of the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game on December 25.