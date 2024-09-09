Beyoncé's chart-topping Cowboy Carter snubbed at CMA Awards in shock move

Beyoncé has once again been shunned by the country music community with her latest album, Cowboy Carter, getting snubbed by the CMAs!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter: Act II, has been shockingly snubbed at this year's Country Music Association Awards!

Beyoncé's country album, Cowboy Carter, has been snubbed by the Country Music Association Awards after her drama with the country music community eight years ago.
On Monday, the CMAs unveiled its list of nominees for this year's ceremony, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Yet, the 43-year-old multi-hyphenate has again been excluded by the country music community as her chart-topping LP was not mentioned in any of the categories – despite its immense success.

Cowboy Carter, which debuted on March 29, made history, as it marked the first time a Black woman had a country album spend four weeks on top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

The album's first single, Texas Hold 'Em, also shattered records by holding the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot country songs chart for 10 weeks.

Despite clearly qualifying for several categories, the Ya Ya singer's ground-breaking project didn't make the cut, while her collaborators, Post Malone and Shaboozey, each earned their own CMA nods.

Social media users react to Bey's snub from the CMAs

Meanwhile, the BeyHive has already sounded off on the Renaissance hitmaker's disappointing snub on X, with many slamming the annual awards event for rebuffing Bey yet again.

Still, the 16 Carriages singer has got a shotgun rider in her fandom – along with many of her colleagues.

"That goes without saying," Shaboozey wrote on X. "Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!"

