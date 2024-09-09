Beyoncé's chart-topping Cowboy Carter snubbed at CMA Awards in shock move

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's latest album, Cowboy Carter: Act II , has been shockingly snubbed at this year's Country Music Association Awards!

Beyoncé's country album, Cowboy Carter, has been snubbed by the Country Music Association Awards after her drama with the country music community eight years ago. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Monday, the CMAs unveiled its list of nominees for this year's ceremony, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Yet, the 43-year-old multi-hyphenate has again been excluded by the country music community as her chart-topping LP was not mentioned in any of the categories – despite its immense success.

Cowboy Carter, which debuted on March 29, made history, as it marked the first time a Black woman had a country album spend four weeks on top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.



The album's first single, Texas Hold 'Em, also shattered records by holding the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot country songs chart for 10 weeks.

Despite clearly qualifying for several categories, the Ya Ya singer's ground-breaking project didn't make the cut, while her collaborators, Post Malone and Shaboozey, each earned their own CMA nods.

