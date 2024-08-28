DNC producers address viral Beyoncé rumors: "We denied it every time"

Chicago, Illinois - That viral rumor claiming that Beyoncé would perform at the Democratic National Convention has finally been addressed!

Beyoncé absence from the Democratic National Convention has finally been clarified by the show-runners from the big event. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

Viewers were greatly disappointed when the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate performer didn't close out the finale night of the DNC last week.

Now, showrunners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss have clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker was never confirmed to perform.

"We never put out anything about Beyonce," Kirshner began. "We denied it every time the media asked us, even though, by the way, people on my staff didn't believe me."

He added, "I kept getting texts from news organizations saying, 'When is Beyoncé coming out?' But come on, we have the biggest star, the Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris. Why would we overshadow that?"

The Grammy-winner's rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, similarly told CNN that Bey "was never scheduled to be in Chicago" – though her music played an important role in energizing the crowd.

