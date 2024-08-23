Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination and goes after Trump in crowning DNC speech

Chicago, Illinois - Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago on Thursday before a rapturous crowd, pledging a "new way forward" and warning that Donald Trump will take the US backward if he wins in November.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the DNC in Chicago on Thursday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past – a chance to chart a new way forward," Harris said to huge cheers from tens of thousands of pumped-up supporters.

"And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans."

The convention became a giant party to celebrate Harris's astonishing ascent from something of a political afterthought to Democratic standard-bearer upon President Joe Biden's decision to end his faltering reelection bid.

A sea of waving stars and stripes flags and chants of "USA" filled the arena as jubilant Democrats anointed Harris.

She was later joined on stage by her running mate Tim Walz and their families, as they held their arms aloft while 100,000 red, white and blue balloons tumbled from the ceiling.

The Chicks sang a version of The Star-Spangled Banner, while pop star Pink also performed as the Democrats rolled out a list of celebrity backers.