Usher drops juicy confession about his connection with Beyoncé!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé and Usher's history goes way back, as the latter dished on meeting Bey when she was a teen.

Beyoncé (r) and Usher have a unique bond that goes back to their teenage years. © DAVID LIVINGSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During Usher's chat on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, he revealed that he once "chaperoned" the Renaissance artist.

"Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old," the the 44-year-old told the UK radio show.

"She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don't know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls."

The Confessions singer said he just so happened to be at producer Daryl Simmons' home, who worked with Bey's former group.

"I kind of found my way into being their like, I don't know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that, the oldest person in the room," he added.

Bey and Usher, who are both embarking on their respective tour and Las Vegas residency, collaborated on his 2008 track Love In This Club Pt. II, which also featured Lil Wayne.