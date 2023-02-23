Adam Lambert drops new music video and praises Billie Eilish for the inspo

London, UK - Adam Lambert is showing his love for fellow singer Billie Eilish with a new cover of her "timeless" track Getting Older.

Adam Lambert (l) has covered Billie Eilish's Getting Older for his upcoming album, High Drama. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The 41-year-old artist has dropped a brand-new music video for Getting Older, in which he shows himself in a wild transition as an aging senior.

Yet, he gave all praise to fellow musician Eilish while speaking with NME about his upcoming covers album, High Drama, which features the track.



Lambert admitted he was in awe of the 21-year-old's "profound" lyricism on the song and knew it was a perfect fit for his album.

"I was listening to the lyrics and I was like, 'How did a 19-year-old land on this feeling that I feel at 40, and that I'm sure someone feels at 30?'" the American Idol alum said.

Getting Older is from Eilish's 2021 album Happier Than Ever, and it cuts deep in its portrayal of aging's often simultaneous melancholy and euphoria.

"It's a universal feeling, the idea of getting older. All of the things she talks about in the song are timeless, you can be any age and feel that way. I thought that was pretty profound," Lambert continued.

He went on further to applaud Eilish's "artistry" and "individuality."

Along with covering the Ocean Eyes artist, he has also recorded his own renditions of Lana Del Rey's West Coast, Sia's Chandelier, Kings of Leon's Sex on Fire, and more.