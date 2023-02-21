Music Release Radar: Albums and songs dropping February 20–26

It's a new week in music , and that means new single or album releases from artists like Gracie Abrams, Don Toliver, Logic, Tink, Chlöe, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Check out the music drops on TAG24's radar for the week of February 20–26.

Of course, it can be easy to lose track of what's coming out and when.

With music artists like Logic, Tink, Don Toliver, and the Gorillaz releasing new albums, and The Band CAMINO, Dylan, CHVRCHES, and Chlöe – amongst others – dropping new songs, there's surely a release up your particular musical alley.

Not only is Gracie Abrams set to release her debut album, numerous other musicians – new and old – have bops coming that are well worth your time.

The last full week in February is one for the books in terms of music releases.

Logic (l) and Gracie Abrams are respectively dropping new albums this week. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/logic & gracieabrams

Gracie Abrams - Good Riddance

Friday is a huge day for Gracie Abrams, as it's the day her debut album Good Riddance is set to drop via Interscope Records. The 23-year-old rising songstress tapped on The National's Aaron Dessner for help with the album, and it's safe to say Abrams' release will be epic as ever as she prepares to join Taylor Swift for select The Eras Tour dates.

Adam Lambert - High Drama

Adam Lambert is also set to release an album on Friday, but it's not what you may think. Rather than releasing a body of work chock-full of new songs, the former American Idol star is dropping an album full of covers. High Drama, which is due Friday, consists of songs new and old with Lambert putting his flare on tracks like Billie Eilish's Getting Older, Lana Del Rey's West Coast, Duran Duran's Ordinary World, and Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero, to name a few.

Don Toliver - Lovesick

Texas native Don Toliver is set to release his third album, titled Lovesick, on Friday. Speaking to Clash, the rapper said, "On this particular album, I really locked in on the actual story and the theme of the album and basically the tracklist is going in sequence, in motion of the actual story, of what it will be…" Though Don Toliver didn't disclose what that story is, fans can find out for themselves when the album drops.

Tink - Thanks 4 Nothing

On Friday, Tink will unveil her new 14-track album, Thanks 4 Nothing. The project serves as the followup to the August 2022 release of Pillow Talk and will include the previously released track Toxic.

Logic - College Park

Logic's first album since signing a global partnership deal with BMG in 2022 is due on Friday. The album, titled College Park, boasts a plethora of features from notable names like Norah Jones, Seth MacFarlane, Joey Badass, and RZA amongst others, and is set to include the previously released song Wake Up.

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

The eighth studio album by the Gorillaz called Cracker Island is due on Friday via Parlophone and Warner Records. The project includes collabs with artists like Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, and Beck. The virtual band started working on the album in 2021, and though the project was originally supposed to be the second season of Song Machine, it was reworked to live as a standalone album of its own.

VÉRITÉ - love you forever

The third album by VÉRITÉ, titled love you forever, is due on Friday. Per a tweet by the artist, born Kelsey Regina Byrne, the body of work is "about loving someone so much, you murder them and drag their body into a lake. that’s the most literal interpretation of a world built to trace the chaotic process of grief and learning to let go."

Love you forever is the followup to 2019's new skin.