Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford go incognito at Coachella Day 3!

Indio, California - After making a surprise appearance on stage during Labrinth's Day 2 Coachella performance, Billie Eilish opted to blend into the crowd for Day 3 of the music festival.

On Sunday, Billie Eilish (r) ventured through the festival grounds at Coachella with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford (l). © Collage: Phillip Faraone & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old delighted fans when she unexpectedly joined Labrinth during his set on Saturday to perform their newly-released collaboration, Never Felt So Alone.

On Sunday, Eilish hid from the spotlight as she explored the festival grounds with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

The Ocean Eyes singer attempted to deflect attention as she held a jacket over her head while wearing a baseball hat and an N.W.A. t-shirt.

Her 31-year-old beau, who has been dating Eilish since October 2022, channeled a similar vibe in his own look, rocking a black cap, black sleeveless tank, and camo cargo pants.

Eilish showed her fangirl side as she attended several performances and posed for photos with some of the event's talent!