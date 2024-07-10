Billie Eilish and Finneas drop truth bombs in fiery Hot Ones battle

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, usually get along great, but in their recent Hot Ones battle, the claws came out.

The Oscar-winning music duo put their taste buds to the test in a Hot Ones Versus battle released Tuesday.

In the viral showdown, the siblings were given the option of answering a personal question or taking on a spicy vegan wing. The one who eats the most wings loses!

Billie and Finneas both stepped up to the challenge, spilling quite a few secrets as they each strived to come out on top.

While dishing on their recent album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Finneas confessed to being "too egocentric" during the creative process.

As for the questions that made them turn to the wings, Finneas avoided answering an artist he'd never want to work with again, while Billie refused to rank her icons Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler the Creator, from "most to least talented."