Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey share candid convo on heartbreak, fame, and new music

Los Angeles, California - Music icons and longtime mutual admirers Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey have joined forces once again for another candid chat diving deep into the former's newest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Billie Eilish (l.) and Lana Del Rey have joined forces once again for another candid chat diving deep into the former's newest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. © Collage: DAVID SWANSON / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lana took the reigns in a conversation for Interview Magazine published on Thursday, which focused on the creative process behind the 22-year-old's latest record.

The Video Games artist noted the album's rather literal representation of its title, alternating between heartwrenching ballads to electric anthems.

"That was very purposeful. It's hard and soft and hard and soft," Billie explained. "There's motifs and melodies that repeat and lyrics that call back to other songs."

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT focuses notably on Billie's personal life, and the Ocean Eyes artist admitted that she finds herself toeing the line between those hard and soft edges when it comes to relationships.

"I care about people and I have love and passion, but in relationships, I found myself never ever expressing any of my needs," she said. "It was interesting to notice I was doing that, and that's what these lyrics are about. It's almost like I resent myself for not advocating for myself, because maybe if I had, things would've changed. But I've always had an issue with weakness."

Billie's third studio album also saw her open up about her sexuality, but the Grammy winner admitted that it has been frustrating to be repeatedly asked to explain it in depth.