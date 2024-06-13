Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey share candid convo on heartbreak, fame, and new music
Los Angeles, California - Music icons and longtime mutual admirers Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey have joined forces once again for another candid chat diving deep into the former's newest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.
Lana took the reigns in a conversation for Interview Magazine published on Thursday, which focused on the creative process behind the 22-year-old's latest record.
The Video Games artist noted the album's rather literal representation of its title, alternating between heartwrenching ballads to electric anthems.
"That was very purposeful. It's hard and soft and hard and soft," Billie explained. "There's motifs and melodies that repeat and lyrics that call back to other songs."
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT focuses notably on Billie's personal life, and the Ocean Eyes artist admitted that she finds herself toeing the line between those hard and soft edges when it comes to relationships.
"I care about people and I have love and passion, but in relationships, I found myself never ever expressing any of my needs," she said. "It was interesting to notice I was doing that, and that's what these lyrics are about. It's almost like I resent myself for not advocating for myself, because maybe if I had, things would've changed. But I've always had an issue with weakness."
Billie's third studio album also saw her open up about her sexuality, but the Grammy winner admitted that it has been frustrating to be repeatedly asked to explain it in depth.
Billie Eilish shares her frustrations with fame
"I'm lucky that we're in a period of time that is so much more welcoming in a lot of ways," Billie said. "It's still a big deal, but it's not. The thing that's been frustrating and gives me a lot of anxiety is the feeling of needing to explain myself all the time."
She continued on to share that attempts to defend or explain her point of view often fail anyway, which has been one of the more challenging parts of fame for her.
"Every time I've gotten past the point of frustration and end up explaining myself, it's only gotten worse," the What Was I Made For? singer added.
"That caused me to prematurely state things that I don't even feel confident or comfortable knowing about myself."
Still in her early 20s, Billie has made it clear she wants the space to grow and evolve outside of rigid expectations, but with all of her change, one things has remained the same – her success on the charts.
Though Taylor Swift blocked her from the top spot on the Billboard 200, Billie still scored the biggest debut of her career with HIT ME HARD AND SOFT at 339,000 equivalent album units.
Cover photo: Collage: DAVID SWANSON / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire