Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with "affectionate" night out

New York, New York - Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have sparked dating rumors after the stars were spotted on an "affectionate" night out in New York!

Billie Eilish (r.) and Nat Wolff have sparked dating rumors after the stars were spotted on an "affectionate" night out in New York! © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Per Page Six, the pair visited several bars in Manhattan's East Village together and were later joined by a group of friends, which included Fleabag actor Andrew Scott.

An insider revealed Billie and Nat played pool together and "were affectionate," with Nat even reportedly telling another bar patron that he and the 23-year-old singer were a couple.

The outing comes after Billie was spotted leaving the iHeartRadio Music Awards with the 30-year-old Paper Towns star.

The two have been longtime friends, and Nat previously starred in Billie's music video for Chihiro. Nat and his brother, Alex, also opened for the Grammy winner on the US leg of her latest tour.

Amid the dating chatter, though, a source close to Billie told Page Six that the two are "close friends" and "nothing more."

The Lunch singer's last public relationship was with musician Jesse Rutherford, which ended in May 2023. After that, Billie made headlines as she dished on her sexuality, revealing that she's attracted to both men and women.

She later admitted she was over the public scrutiny of her love life and wanted to keep things more under the radar going forward.