Billie Eilish dives into toxic romance with Nat Wolff in CHIHIRO music video

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has officially debuted the second music video of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT era!

Nat Wolff (l.) stars alongside Billie Eilish in the new music video for CHIHIRO, the second single off of the singer's latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old premiered the music video for CHIHIRO on Thursday after making the announcement the day prior.

The video, which Billie directed herself, sees the singer escape from an abandoned building while a man – played by Paper Towns star Nat Wolff – begins to chase her.

The two then appear to make amends, but once Billie seems to have gotten her freedom outside, he returns to chase her.

The pair wind up in a bit of a brawl before again returning to a more affectionate dynamic, seeming to represent the ups and downs of toxic romances.

Billie gushed over the video as she shared it to her Instagram page, writing, "one of my favorite videos i've made & truly one of the greatest days of my life."

CHIHIRO's music video follows LUNCH, which earned the honor of being the record's lead single and debuted an accompanying video on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT's release day.