Billie Eilish announces free HIT ME HARD AND SOFT listening parties and screening events!
New York, New York - A limited number of lucky fans will have early access to Billie Eilish's anticipated new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, through free listening parties in New York and Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old singer unveiled the events on Monday via social media, with the announcement appearing to confirm the attendance of both Billie and her brother and collaborator Finneas.
First up is the New York listening party, which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 15. Los Angeles will then host an event at the Kia Forum the following night.
Both parties will take place at 9 PM local time.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will then debut to the general public on Friday, May 17.
While the listening parties are free, snagging a ticket is no easy task.
How to get tickets to Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT listening parties
Fans can register for tickets through Tuesday, May 7, at 12 PM ET (9 AM PT) via Ticketmaster for both parties. Only one request can be submitted per Ticketmaster account, with a maximum of two tickets each.
Tickets are not guaranteed, and fans who are selected to receive them will be notified via email on Friday, May 10.
Billie will return to the Kia Forum in December for HIT ME AND SOFT SOFT: The Tour, which also includes performances at New York's Madison Square Garden.
UPDATE, 1:24 PM EST: Billie Eilish unveils AMC listening parties
Along with the arena events, Billie has announced listening events presented by Apple Music in select AMC Theaters in the US.
The showings will be held on May 16 and 17, with tickets costing $5. Proceeds will be donated to the AMC Cares Charitable Fund.
Fans can find their nearest screening and access tickets through AMC now.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP