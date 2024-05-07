Billie Eilish announces free HIT ME HARD AND SOFT listening parties and screening events!

New York, New York - A limited number of lucky fans will have early access to Billie Eilish 's anticipated new album , HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, through free listening parties in New York and Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old singer unveiled the events on Monday via social media, with the announcement appearing to confirm the attendance of both Billie and her brother and collaborator Finneas.

First up is the New York listening party, which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 15. Los Angeles will then host an event at the Kia Forum the following night.

Both parties will take place at 9 PM local time.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will then debut to the general public on Friday, May 17.

While the listening parties are free, snagging a ticket is no easy task.