Billie Eilish drops official HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tracklist after leak

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish officially announced the full tracklist for her highly-anticipated third album , HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, with some songs over 5 minutes long.

Billie Eilish has officially unveiled the names of the ten songs on her upcoming album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Billie's new era is almost upon us!

On Thursday, the 22-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram to drop a photo of her upcoming album's tracklist, which features ten songs in total.

Some of the song titles include LUNCH, THE GREATEST, WILDFLOWER, and L'AMOUR DE MA VIE, and there does not appear to be any features on the record.

"5 of the songs being almost or over 5 mins, yea i love a good long song," one fan commented on X.

The track, according to Spotify, will be 43 minutes and 45 seconds long, with the longest song being BLUE.

"I’m so glad I never saw the leaked track list!" another wrote.



The Ocean Eyes singer recently clapped back at Rolling Stone after the outlet leaked the tracklist earlier this month, writing, "f**k you guys," on her Instagram story.