Billie Eilish and Finneas awarded inspiration honors for environmental efforts
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish was recognized for her environmental advocacy at a special event hosted by her mom's charity, Support + Feed.
It's a family affair!
The 21-year-old singer attended Support + Feed's first annual fundraiser in Los Angeles on Tuesday, along with her mom, Maggie Baird, and brother, Finneas O'Connell.
Billie and Finneas were both honored with awards during the evening, along with musician and actor Janelle Monáe.
The Grammy-winning siblings applauded their mom's dedication to activism through the organization in their respective heartfelt speeches.
"Here's what actually happened: Billie and I made a bunch of music in our bedroom. We got rich, and we paid off our mom's mortgage, and she turned around and started a non-profit immediately," Finneas told the crowd, per Variety.
The Ocean Eyes artist continued her brother's admiration of their mom's efforts, telling her mom that she "aspires to be more like you, and this is such an incredible thing that you have done."
Billie Eilish has implemented environmental activism into her music career
Billie has been a long-time environmental advocate, and she has helped promote Maggie's charity through merchandise sales on her online shop and encouraging fans to sign up for The Pledge at the Happier Than Ever tour, which was a promise created by Support + Feed to eat one plant-based meal per day for 30 days.
Her concert series also featured "Eco Villages," which promoted additional nonprofits, encouraged fans to register to vote, and offered refill stations for reusable water bottles.
Earlier this year, Billie continued her efforts with a partially solar-powered headlining set at Lollapalooza.
