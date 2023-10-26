Billie Eilish and Finneas awarded inspiration honors for environmental efforts

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish was recognized for her environmental advocacy at a special event hosted by her mom's charity, Support + Feed.

Billie Eilish (r.) and Finneas O'Connell were both honored during a recent event benefiting their mom's charity, Support + Feed. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's a family affair!

The 21-year-old singer attended Support + Feed's first annual fundraiser in Los Angeles on Tuesday, along with her mom, Maggie Baird, and brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Billie and Finneas were both honored with awards during the evening, along with musician and actor Janelle Monáe.

The Grammy-winning siblings applauded their mom's dedication to activism through the organization in their respective heartfelt speeches.

"Here's what actually happened: Billie and I made a bunch of music in our bedroom. We got rich, and we paid off our mom's mortgage, and she turned around and started a non-profit immediately," Finneas told the crowd, per Variety.

The Ocean Eyes artist continued her brother's admiration of their mom's efforts, telling her mom that she "aspires to be more like you, and this is such an incredible thing that you have done."