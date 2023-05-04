Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rules with epic bathroom selfie

New York, New York - After Billie Eilish stunned on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, she gave fans an inside look at the annual fashion event with a sneaky selfie!

Billie Eilish (l) shared a bathroom selfie from the 2023 Met Gala on her Instagram story. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish

The 21-year-old went full gothic glamour for her ensemble this year, which was a custom Simone Rocha number.

Once she headed up the famous Met steps and inside the gala, Eilish broke one of Anna Wintour's rules for the evening alongside some star-studded company!

In a selfie shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the Ocean Eyes singer posed alongside Halle Bailey, Maya Hawke, and Elle Fanning in front of a bathroom mirror.

The mirror featured several signs warning guests not to smoke, and Eilish played up the notices with two added "no smoking" emojis above the photo.

Though Wintour reportedly sent a notice to all Met Gala attendees in 2015 that phones could not be used for photos once inside the event, a number of celebrity guests have broken the rule in the years since.