Billie Eilish channels Wednesday Addams with 2023 Met Gala look
New York, New York - Billie Eilish pulled off true gothic glamour at the 2023 Met Gala.
The 21-year-old made her third appearance at the annual fashion event on Monday in a gorgeous black lace ensemble from Simone Rocha.
The number included a corseted leotard covered by a sheer lace overlay featuring a halter necklace.
The layered look also included matching sheer gloves and tights with beaded adornments.
Eilish paired the ensemble with long black hair braided to the side with a ribbon for the evening.
The Ocean Eyes singer imbued her own personal style into her interpretation of this year's theme, which was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Her hairstylist, Benjamin Mohapi, told Vogue that the team hoped to capture "the same punk spirit Lagerfeld injected into Chanel and mirrors Billie's own nonconformist attitude."
The night was a family affair for Eilish, who posed on the carpet alongside her brother and music collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.
Billie Eilish hits the Met Gala with brother Finneas O'Connell
O'Connell rocked a pair of sunglasses and a brown leather trench coat over a teal button-up for his evening fit.
Like his sister, he accessorized his look with a number of eye-catching rings.
The sibling duo's joint appearances have become something of a Met Gala tradition, as they arrived together in 2021 and 2022 as well.
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP