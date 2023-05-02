Billie Eilish channels Wednesday Addams with 2023 Met Gala look

New York, New York - Billie Eilish pulled off true gothic glamour at the 2023 Met Gala .

Billie Eilish wore a custom Simone Rocha ensemble at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old made her third appearance at the annual fashion event on Monday in a gorgeous black lace ensemble from Simone Rocha.

The number included a corseted leotard covered by a sheer lace overlay featuring a halter necklace.

The layered look also included matching sheer gloves and tights with beaded adornments.

Eilish paired the ensemble with long black hair braided to the side with a ribbon for the evening.

The Ocean Eyes singer imbued her own personal style into her interpretation of this year's theme, which was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Her hairstylist, Benjamin Mohapi, told Vogue that the team hoped to capture "the same punk spirit Lagerfeld injected into Chanel and mirrors Billie's own nonconformist attitude."

The night was a family affair for Eilish, who posed on the carpet alongside her brother and music collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.

