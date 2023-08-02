Billie Eilish celebrates landmark achievement for bad guy

Billie Eilish's 2019 hit bad guy has received diamond certification from the Record Industry Association of America. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Monday, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to share her excitement about the track becoming diamond certified.

"bad guy went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????" she wrote in the caption. "forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid."

Diamond certification, which is the highest honor from the Record Industry Association of America, is granted to songs or albums that have sold at least 10 million units.

With bad guy, Eilish has become the first female musician born in the 21st century with a diamond-certified single.

The Happier Than Ever artist has been basking in some serious success lately, having recently appeared in the trailer for Spotify's upcoming series, Billions Club, which recognizes artists with songs holding over a billion streams on the platform.

Eilish has an impressive six songs in the "club," including bad guy, when the party's over, and ocean eyes.