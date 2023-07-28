Billie Eilish celebrates Spotify success in new Billions Club series
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is reveling in her impressive success in the music industry with a new show from Spotify titled Billions Club: The Series.
The 21-year-old is one of three artists appearing in the launch of the new series, which will be released on the Today's Top Hits Instagram and TikTok pages.
The first teaser debuted on Thursday and included clips of Eilish as well as Post Malone and Bad Bunny as they each celebrate one of their songs earning one billion streams on the platform.
"How am I supposed to believe that a billion people have listened to this song?" the bad guy artist said in the clip.
Eilish currently holds six songs on the Billions Club playlist:
- Happier Than Ever
- ocean eyes
- when the party's over
- everything i wanted
- lovely (with Khalid)
- bad guy
The release date of the series has not yet been confirmed, with the teaser simply saying, "Coming soon."
Amid her next Spotify project, Eilish is also celebrating another chart-topping hit with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.
Billie Eilish climbs the charts with Barbie soundtrack hit
The emotional ballad left many moviegoers in tears with its inclusion in a climatic moment in the film, and the impact has begun to take on the charts as the single soars in popularity.
On Friday, What Was I Made For? hit number two on the Global Top 50 on Spotify, and it has taken the top spot on Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs in its first full week of streaming.
Eilish has since credited the collaboration for saving her from a slump of "self-doubt" as she worked to find new inspiration.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP