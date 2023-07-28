Billie Eilish celebrates Spotify success in new Billions Club series

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is reveling in her impressive success in the music industry with a new show from Spotify titled Billions Club: The Series.

Billie Eilish appeared in a new trailer for Spotify's Billions Club: The Series, which is set to be released soon. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 21-year-old is one of three artists appearing in the launch of the new series, which will be released on the Today's Top Hits Instagram and TikTok pages.

The first teaser debuted on Thursday and included clips of Eilish as well as Post Malone and Bad Bunny as they each celebrate one of their songs earning one billion streams on the platform.

"How am I supposed to believe that a billion people have listened to this song?" the bad guy artist said in the clip.

Eilish currently holds six songs on the Billions Club playlist:

Happier Than Ever

ocean eyes

when the party's over

everything i wanted

lovely (with Khalid)

bad guy

The release date of the series has not yet been confirmed, with the teaser simply saying, "Coming soon."



Amid her next Spotify project, Eilish is also celebrating another chart-topping hit with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.