Billie Eilish searches for her purpose in emotional Barbie ballad

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is living in a Barbie world with her latest music release, but it isn't all sunshine and happiness after all.

Billie Eilish released What Was I Made For?, written for the Barbie movie, on Thursday. © Collage: Jack Bridgland & High Rise Media (TAG24 Edit)

This Barbie is...having an existential crisis?

On Thursday, Eilish dropped her highly-anticipated song, What Was I Made For?, written for the Barbie movie, and it certainly didn't disappoint.

The piano ballad uses the doll's history as a metaphor to reflect on her own experiences as a woman in the public eye and come to terms with her own identity amid the demands of others.

"Looked so alive, turns out, I'm not real / Just something you paid for / What was I made for?" she sings.

In the accompanying music video, Eilish adopts Barbie's trademark blonde ponytail as she opens a case of doll outfits and begins to sort through them as the song plays.

As she organizes the clothes, the wind kicks up to destroy all she's made before rain ruins it entirely, leaving her scrambling to keep it together.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that these aren't just any old doll outfits - they're all notable fashion moments from Eilish's career.

The Ocean Eyes singer then packs up the case once the rain stops as the lyrics take a cautiously optimistic turn. "Think I forgot how to be happy / Something I'm not, but something I can be / Something I wait for," she sings.

Eilish's track is far more mellow than any of the earlier releases from the Barbie soundtrack, and it seems to foreshadow an important emotional theme at the center of the movie.