Billie Eilish thrills with major Barbie announcement: "Get ready to sob"

Los Angeles, California - After dropping plenty of sneaky hints, Billie Eilish has finally confirmed her involvement with the Barbie soundtrack!

Billie Eilish has finally confirmed the swirling rumors that she would appear on the Barbie movie soundtrack. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to unveil What Was I Made For?, a new song exclusively written for the upcoming Barbie movie.

"WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME," she wrote in the caption. "THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB."

The Grammy winner also tagged her brother and music collaborator Finneas in the caption, confirming that he is involved with the song as well.

Based on the title and Eilish's caption, it seems that the track will tap into Barbie's emotional self-discovery storyline that's been teased by the cast and crew.

The song will drop on July 13 at 10 AM EST, while the Barbie movie and the rest of the soundtrack are set to arrive on July 21.

Eilish seemingly teased the collaboration twice on social media: first by posting a neon sign featuring the iconic silhouette of Barbie and later with a snap of two benches covered in posters for the movie.

Though another artist is still yet to be unveiled, several songs have already dropped from the star-studded Barbie The Album.