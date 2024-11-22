Billie Eilish fans tragically killed in car accident on the way to her concert
Omaha, Nebraska - The Billie Eilish concert in Nebraska was supposed to be the absolute highlight of the year for Lucy Yeates, her sister Aubrey, and Kole Cunningham, but they never made it there.
As USA Today reported on Wednesday, the three teenagers were in the car together on Sunday, excited and full of anticipation on their way to the concert.
It was supposed to be the perfect evening, an experience they would remember forever.
But it didn't happen: a wrong-way driver sped towards them, and a fatal accident occurred.
All help came too late for Lucy and Kole – both 18 – and they ultimately succumbed to their injuries.
Aubrey survived but was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where she is still being treated in intensive care for her numerous injuries.
The driver who caused the collision had previously been pursued by the police and also lost his life in the accident.
Suspected kidnapper caused fatal accident
The drama began when a woman called emergency services on Sunday to report that she and her one-year-old son had been abducted and abused by an acquaintance.
The man eventually dropped her off outside a hospital but took the baby with him and drove on. The police immediately set off in pursuit of the suspect.
However, he suddenly sped off in the opposite direction on a busy road and lost control of his vehicle.
The chase ended in a tragic accident, where the kidnapper crashed into the three teenagers' car.
The kidnapper's car burst into flames, but the emergency crew was quickly able to rescue the child, who was taken to the hospital by helicopter with minor injuries.
Billie Eilish offers condolences after tragic deaths
After the tragic accident, the twin sisters' cousin opened a GoFundMe page to collect donations.
The effort has raised over $23,000 so far towards a goal of $25,000.
One of Eilish's fan accounts also shared the link with its more than 966,000 followers to offer the family support during this difficult time.
The singer herself became aware of the tragedy and commented on the post, "sending so much love to the families. so heartbreaking."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ko___le & @billieeilish