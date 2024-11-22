Billie Eilish fans tragically killed in car accident on the way to her concert

Omaha, Nebraska - The Billie Eilish concert in Nebraska was supposed to be the absolute highlight of the year for Lucy Yeates, her sister Aubrey, and Kole Cunningham, but they never made it there.

As USA Today reported on Wednesday, the three teenagers were in the car together on Sunday, excited and full of anticipation on their way to the concert.

It was supposed to be the perfect evening, an experience they would remember forever.

But it didn't happen: a wrong-way driver sped towards them, and a fatal accident occurred.

All help came too late for Lucy and Kole – both 18 – and they ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Aubrey survived but was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where she is still being treated in intensive care for her numerous injuries.

The driver who caused the collision had previously been pursued by the police and also lost his life in the accident.