Billie Eilish hit in the face with object tossed during Arizona concert

Fans have been fuming over a clip from Billie Eilish's recent performance in Arizona, where she was hit in the face with an object thrown by a concertgoer. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@newchriztien & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

In a fan-captured video shared to TikTok over the weekend, the 22-year-old star is seen singing her hit ballad What Was I Made For? before she's struck by what appeared to be a bracelet tossed by someone in the crowd.

Fans around the stage quickly booed, and Billie continued singing and threw the bracelet aside, clearly upset by the incident.

"I was lowkey furious," the fan who filmed the moment wrote.

"her response is everything," one user commented.

Unfortunately, Billie is far from the first musician to be hit with an object while performing.

Harry Style was struck in the eye by a handful of Skittles tossed at him during a 2022 performance, while Bebe Rexha was even hospitalized after a concertgoer threw a cell phone at her, wounding her face so badly that she required stitches.