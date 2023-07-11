Billie Eilish talks "dangerous" trend of fans throwing things at musicians
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish gave her take on the troubling trend of concertgoers throwing objects at performers during recent shows as she admitted she's been getting hit for "years."
The 21-year-old spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie.
"I've been getting hit onstage with things for, like, literally, six years, I don't know why this is like new," she said. "People just get excited and it can be dangerous."
The behavior has garnered renewed attention due to an uptick in incidents. Most recently, Harry Styles was hit in the eye during a concert in Vienna, while singer Bebe Rexha received stitches after a phone was thrown at her face in New York.
While Eilish's brother, Finneas, chimed in to add that fans usually don't have the intention of actually hitting the musicians, she affirmed it's "absolutely infuriating when you're up there."
"You're in a vulnerable position, but I've been getting hit with stuff for like years," she said. Still, she sent a message to future concertgoers as she told the camera, "Don't throw things onstage, but we love you; it's very sweet."
Elsewhere at Sunday's premiere, the Happier Than Ever artist dished on her new song for the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For?, before announcing an accompanying music video on Tuesday.
Billie Eilish to drop new song and music video for Barbie movie
On Tuesday, Eilish revealed the first look at the accompanying music video for her new song, which will drop with the song on July 13.
In the grainy photo, the singer is seen rocking the classic blonde Barbie ponytail, and she teased the ballad's emotional lyrics as she declared in the caption, "that s**t hurted."
The complete Barbie soundtrack, featuring other stars like Lizzo and Dua Lipa, will be released along with the movie on July 21.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP