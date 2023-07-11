Billie Eilish talks "dangerous" trend of fans throwing things at musicians

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish gave her take on the troubling trend of concertgoers throwing objects at performers during recent shows as she admitted she's been getting hit for "years."

Billie Eilish revealed that she's been getting hit with objects thrown by fans "forever" amid a disturbing uptick in incidents. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 21-year-old spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie.

"I've been getting hit onstage with things for, like, literally, six years, I don't know why this is like new," she said. "People just get excited and it can be dangerous."

The behavior has garnered renewed attention due to an uptick in incidents. Most recently, Harry Styles was hit in the eye during a concert in Vienna, while singer Bebe Rexha received stitches after a phone was thrown at her face in New York.

While Eilish's brother, Finneas, chimed in to add that fans usually don't have the intention of actually hitting the musicians, she affirmed it's "absolutely infuriating when you're up there."

"You're in a vulnerable position, but I've been getting hit with stuff for like years," she said. Still, she sent a message to future concertgoers as she told the camera, "Don't throw things onstage, but we love you; it's very sweet."

Elsewhere at Sunday's premiere, the Happier Than Ever artist dished on her new song for the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For?, before announcing an accompanying music video on Tuesday.