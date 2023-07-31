Billie Eilish pens sweet tribute to brother Finneas: "You are the best thing I have"

Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Sunday to share a moving tribute to her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, for his 26th birthday.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish shared a moving tribute to her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, on his 26th birthday.

On Sunday, Billie Eilish (r.) shared a moving tribute to her older brother, Finneas, in honor of his 26th birthday.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old paid homage to her brother, who is known mononymously as Finneas, with an adorable throwback photo from shortly after Billie was born.

"My best friend forever. will never love anyone as much as i love you," she wrote in the caption. "happy birthday you are the best thing i have."

Along with their close personal bond, the siblings have been consistent collaborations in the music scene, with Finneas serving as a writer and producer on each of Billie's albums.

In their work together, the duo has scored the Grammy for Record of the Year twice, among numerous other awards at the ceremony.

They also earned an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and another Grammy for the song No Time to Die from the James Bond movie of the same name.

Billie Eilish and Finneas are acclaimed music collaborators

Finneas scored Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at the Grammy Awards in 2020 and was nominated in 2022 for Best New Artist.

Most recently, the pair collaborated on What Was I Made For?, which was featured in the Barbie movie.

The track has gone viral on TikTok since the film hit theaters and continues to climb the charts on Spotify and Billboard.

