Billie Eilish pens sweet tribute to brother Finneas: "You are the best thing I have"

On Sunday, Billie Eilish (r.) shared a moving tribute to her older brother, Finneas, in honor of his 26th birthday. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & MediaPunch

On Sunday, the 21-year-old paid homage to her brother, who is known mononymously as Finneas, with an adorable throwback photo from shortly after Billie was born.

"My best friend forever. will never love anyone as much as i love you," she wrote in the caption. "happy birthday you are the best thing i have."

Along with their close personal bond, the siblings have been consistent collaborations in the music scene, with Finneas serving as a writer and producer on each of Billie's albums.

In their work together, the duo has scored the Grammy for Record of the Year twice, among numerous other awards at the ceremony.

They also earned an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and another Grammy for the song No Time to Die from the James Bond movie of the same name.