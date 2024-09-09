Billie Eilish reveals star-studded list of openers for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has revealed the anticipated list of opening acts who will be supporting her on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR.

The 22-year-old singer will soon hit the road in support of her acclaimed third studio album – but she won't be doing it alone!

Billie took to Instagram on Monday to share the "friends" who will be joining her for the North American leg of the concert series: Nat and Alex Wolff, The Marías, and Towa Bird.

Nat and Alex Wolff will be the first to join the tour, with various performances listed between opening night on September 29 and December 17.

The sibling duo, who first got their start as child stars in Nickelodeon's The Naked Brothers Band, have both delved into acting in recent years, with Nat even starring in Billie's music video for CHIHIRO back in May.

But the pair haven't lost their love for the music scene, mostly recently dropping their album Table for Two in 2023.

Towa Bird will debut on November 2 in Atlanta, while The Marías will make their first appearance on December 3 in Vancouver.