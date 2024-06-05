Billie Eilish announces next HIT ME HARD AND SOFT music video!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has teased the next music video from her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT!

Billie Eilish (l.) has revealed that CHIHIRO will be the next single from HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old singer announced CHIHIRO as the record's next single, with the accompanying music video set to drop on Thursday at 12 PM ET.

The brief teaser sees what appears to be Billie and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, running down a dark hallway before opening a door, which fills the frame with light before the clip cuts out.

The Grammy winner launched the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT era last month with a music video for the steamy track LUNCH, which was a fan-favorite before it was even formally released.

Though the continued reign of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department blocked Billie from earning another No. 1 album, the new release was still the biggest debut of her career.

Theories have been circulating on social media that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will be a secret double album – something that Billie seemed to allude in the final track which ends with her asking, "But when can I hear the next one?"