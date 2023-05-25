Billie Eilish gives fans a peek at her hip tattoo in new Instagram video

Los Angeles, California - On Wednesday, Billie Eilish showed off her often-hidden hip tattoo in a sultry new Instagram video.

Billie Eilish showed off her tattoo in a new Instagram video on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 21-year-old posed for the camera in the eye-catching viral video, revealing a glimpse of a large tattoo on her right hip.



The dragon ink was first revealed when the Ocean Eyes singer graced the cover of Vogue. During one of the snaps from the photoshoot, Eilish rocked a bodysuit with a sheer panel, giving a glimpse of the tattoo.

She previously revealed that she has three tattoos, including one that says "Eilish" and a few fairies on her hand.

Along with the dragon tattoo, she also showed off her belly button piercing in the clip, as it peeked out from under her cherub t-shirt as well.



The caption on the video, which has earned over six million likes since it was posted, is simply an eye-rolling emoji.

The video marks her first social media post since her split from fellow musician Jesse Rutherford was confirmed earlier this month.