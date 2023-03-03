Billie Eilish makes a surprising confession about social media

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has made some big changes to help her mental health .

Billie Eilish has been open about how social media has had a negative impact on her. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish

The 21-year-old and her brother, Finneas, were the latest guests on Conan O'Brien's podcast, and the group learned they share a mutual dislike for the internet.

Eilish recalled computers not playing a key role in her childhood, but that she gravitated towards online communities as she entered adolescence.

It was hard to break the habit of mindlessly scrolling, and things took a turn when her newfound fame meant that the videos she used to watch to unwind were now often about her.

The Ocean Eyes singer revealed that she was watching videos with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, when a clip targeting her came up.

"It was like, 'Billie Eilish is a horrible person,'" she said.

The star said such "definitive" videos detailing the so-called truth about her have rattled her, admitting that she has grown "gullible" even while reading stories about herself.

"Anything I read on the internet, I believe," she said. "I know for a fact that's stupid, and I shouldn't do that because I have proof that it's not all true. Almost none of it's true."

The onslaught of negativity has led the Happier than Ever artist to delete all social media apps from her phone.

