Billie Eilish shakes up her style with lace looks in new photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish showed off her eclectic sense of style in a new photo dump featuring an array of looks from her recent outings.

The 23-year-old singer dropped a new slideshow via Instagram on Tuesday with the apt caption, "here's a bunch of photos of me."



The first, which comes from the promotional shoot for her new fragrance Your Turn, saw her rocking a black long-sleeve top that revealed a white lace bra underneath.

Another lacy look came from a mirror selfie, where Billie sported a white, coquette-esque minidress with matching white leg warmers and black fishnet sleeves to give it a grungier spin.

The post also showed off the Birds of a Feather artist's hair transformations, including both bright green and red roots.

While Billie has become rather famous for sporting oversized and masculine clothing, she's proven she isn't afraid of changing things up, either.

In 2023, she fired back at critics who claimed she was a "sellout" for donning more feminine looks at the time.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," she wrote.