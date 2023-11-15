Billie Eilish reveals her regrets about past hair colors

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has revealed how her self-image and mental state influenced some of her most famous hair transformations.

Billie Eilish has opened up about her thought process during her many hair transformations over the years. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff, Presley Ann, & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Tuesday, the 21-year-old opened up about her decisions to dye her hair several times throughout her career and dished on each era's significance.

"2019, that period of my life when I dyed my hair green, I was completely unstoppable," Billie said. "I felt like I was on the moon. And I remember at the time being like, I'm finally happy. I'd never been happy before, and I just wanted to stay happy."

After that came a more tumultuous period for the Grammy winner, and Billie admitted her jaw-dropping bleach-blonde dye job was an attempt to take back control.

"At first, it was fun," she said. "I was really excited for the blonde era — like, Blonde Billie is gonna be so cool. But it did not go how I wanted it to go."

The Ocean Eyes singer explained that the makeover led her to struggle with her own sense of self, telling the outlet, "I completely had no idea who I was."

Eventually returning to black hair, Billie said that the journey helped inspire her chart-topping hit, What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.