Billie Eilish shows off huge back tattoo that has the internet talking

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish posted a new series of Instagram photos showing off her fresh tattoo , stunning bangs, and more!

Billie Eilish finally revealed her newest tattoo, and fans couldn't get over it. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old pop star posted an Instagram carousel of various photos, including one of her entire back tattoo, which she briefly teased back in September.

The huge ink down her spin appears to be in a "cybersigilism" style, which recently gained popularity through TikTok, per The Daily Beast.

In addition to the tattoo pic, the post includes a screenshot of Drake's new song Another Late Night, from his new album, For All The Dogs.

The snap shows the lyrics, "She had big t**s like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing," which sparked controversy from fans who called out the rapper for being crude.

Another photo shows a bunch of carved pumpkins, including one that says "Billie" in a Metallica-style font, while another features Billie at Louis Vuitton.

"you're so beautiful I'm gonna cry," one fan commented.