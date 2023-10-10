Drake slammed for "creepy" nods to Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown on new album
Los Angeles, California - Drake has sparked some controversy among listeners with his new album thanks to some unsettling references to Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown.
The 36-year-old rapper dropped For All the Dogs on Friday, and after initially facing heat for seemingly dragging Rihanna, he has now been criticized further for disturbing remarks about the two young stars.
On the track Another Late Night with Lil Yachty, the rappers made a vulgar remark referencing 21-year-old Eilish, with the Slide artist rapping, "She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing."
Drake had already stirred controversy in 2019 with his friendship with a then-17-year-old Eilish after the Ocean Eyes singer revealed that they'd been texting, but the new lyric has added further fuel to the fire as fans call out the rapper for so crudely objectifying her.
But Eilish isn't the only then-underage star Drake has been called out for texting in the past, as 19-year-old Brown sparked concern after sharing that Drake texted her regularly with advice about boys when she was just 14 and he was 31.
Brown is also referenced on the new album, with the rapper defending their supposed friendship despite the age gap.
Drake faced repeated backlash for friendships with underage stars
On the same song, the Degrassi alum raps, "Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'."
Drake's dismissal of the concerns has only reignited the firestorm over his friendships with both of the young women.
"This is so weird considering he was hanging out with her when she was a child," one X user said of the Eilish reference.
"Drake taking about millie Bobby brown on his new record is creepy af and he's not doing himself any favors," another wrote.
Drake has made repeated digs at female stars in his recent music, including a diss at his rumored ex, Serena Williams, and an accusation that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.
The rapper also faced backlash for a petty swipe at Taylor Swift's success on the music charts after she held the top spot above his 2022 album.
