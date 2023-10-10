Drake slammed for "creepy" nods to Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown on new album

Los Angeles, California - Drake has sparked some controversy among listeners with his new album thanks to some unsettling references to Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown .

Drake referenced Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and Billie Eilish (r.) on his new album, with both stars having confirmed a texting relationship with the rapper when they were underage. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Bennett Raglin & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old rapper dropped For All the Dogs on Friday, and after initially facing heat for seemingly dragging Rihanna, he has now been criticized further for disturbing remarks about the two young stars.

On the track Another Late Night with Lil Yachty, the rappers made a vulgar remark referencing 21-year-old Eilish, with the Slide artist rapping, "She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing."

Drake had already stirred controversy in 2019 with his friendship with a then-17-year-old Eilish after the Ocean Eyes singer revealed that they'd been texting, but the new lyric has added further fuel to the fire as fans call out the rapper for so crudely objectifying her.

But Eilish isn't the only then-underage star Drake has been called out for texting in the past, as 19-year-old Brown sparked concern after sharing that Drake texted her regularly with advice about boys when she was just 14 and he was 31.

Brown is also referenced on the new album, with the rapper defending their supposed friendship despite the age gap.