Billie Eilish reveals closer look at dramatic new back tattoo
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish gave fans a subtle peek at her new back tattoo with her latest photo dump on Instagram.
The 21-year-old has plenty of impressive ink, but it's her latest addition that's drawing the most attention.
Though the complete artwork remains a secret, Eilish gave fans a glimpse at the top portion of the tattoo in her recent Instagram post shared on Tuesday.
The black ink runs up to the back of her neck in a snap that shows the Ocean Eyes singer flaunting her recently dyed red-and-black hair while sitting on a bicycle.
Fans got their first look at the new back tattoo last month, as the lower half peeked out from her mesh top during her performance at the Rock en Seine music festival.
Eilish's newest tattoo joins her extensive collection of ink, which includes a large dragon on her right hip, several fairies on her hand, and "Eilish" written on her chest.
Though the Grammy winner opted to keep her tats hidden in the past, she has slowly been revealing closer looks at them this year.
In 2021, Eilish told Vanity Fair that she doesn't plan to become "all tatted up" but shared that she had several ideas for future tattoos.
