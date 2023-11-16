Billie Eilish takes legal action after stalker makes threats against her family

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against a man who sent her hundreds of messages and several threats against her family members.

Billie Eilish (r) has been granted a restraining order against a man who sent "disturbing" messages and threatened her brother, Finneas. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per TMZ, the 21-year-old singer claimed that Shawn Christopher McIntyre had sent her hundreds of "disturbing" messages confessing his love since September.

She revealed in court documents that McIntyre has also made "violent threats" against her older brother, Finneas.

"I'm sorry for what's going to happen to your brother dude I tried you know what I'm saying I really did try…" read one of McIntyre's alleged messages.

Eilish added that the man had been spotted outside her home and paid a visit to his family's home as well, sparking concerns for the safety of herself and her loved ones.

The Grammy winner wrote that she believed that without a restraining order, McIntyre would "go to even more extreme lengths to act upon his wild fantasies."

Eilish's request was granted on Wednesday.