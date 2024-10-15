Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT merch pop-up in NYC: Where it is and what to expect

New York, New York - Billie Eilish is bringing HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR to New York City this week, but even if you weren't lucky enough to score tickets, all fans will have the chance to check out an exclusive merch pop-up to get into the spirit!

The 22-year-old kicks off her three-night stint at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, with the sold-out shows running through Friday night.

But also on Wednesday, fans will have access to an exclusive merch pop-up shop located in Lower Manhattan, which will run through Sunday.

The pop-up will feature plenty of clothes, accessories, and more inspired by Billie's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and its accompanying tour for fans to purchase.

The event will also include special photo-ops inspired by the album, so get those cameras ready as well!

The store is located at 105 Wooster Street in SoHo and will be open between 12 PM and 7 PM ET each day.