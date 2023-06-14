Billie Eilish soaks up the summer sun in new bikini snaps
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is continuing to show off her trendy style as she kicks off summer with her friends.
The 21-year-old was photographed by her pal Annabel Zimmer in an Instagram post shared over the weekend.
In the snap, Billie rocked a colorful bikini designed by Miaou. The celebrity-approved fashion brand features an eclectic aesthetic that often pulls from bygone trends of the 90s and early aughts.
The Ocean Eyes singer has been flaunting a similar sense of style recently, posting a number of photo dumps on Instagram featuring her latest outfits.
Her newest summer fashion moment had fans raving over the photo. While Billie simply commented an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes, the rest of the comment section was flooded with compliments to the singer.
While the Grammy-winning artist was mostly known for her baggy fashion during the early years of her career, she's opened up about her increasing confidence and interest in adding some more feminine styles to her repertoire.
Billie Eilish opens up about her style evolution
From sporty chic to delicate lace, there's seemingly no trend Billie won't try. Last month, she opened up about the frustrating criticisms she's received about her evolving style.
"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," she said in an Instagram story. "Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout."
Thankfully, Billie certainly isn't letting the critics get her down any longer as she continues to highlight her unique fashion on social media.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish & annabelzimmer