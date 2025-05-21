Blake Lively accused of creating "insane" work environment at former company

Los Angeles, California - Ex-staff members who worked at Blake Lively's lifestyle brand, Preserve, allege that she created a "toxic" work environment amid her legal war with co- star Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively's former staff from her company, Preserve, are speaking out about the alleged toxic work environment. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The Gossip Girl alum launched the company in 2014 and ultimately shut it down a year later, but sources have now spilled to the Daily Mail about the "chaos" that went on behind the scenes.

One former employee called the company "an absolute disaster," sharing, "the workplace allegations that Blake is making now against Baldoni are deeply ironic, given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining, and disorganized environments you could imagine."

The anonymous workers further alleged that things got worse when her brother Eric took charge, claiming that he frequently drank alcohol, smoked weed, and apparently forced staff to work sitting on the floor for "months" before buying furniture.

When senior staff went to Lively about the "unbearable" conditions, the A Simple Favor star reportedly "shut it down" as she "didn't care about any of it and didn't want to hear about any of it."